ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. to issue visa bans for foreign nationals who ‘censor’ Americans, Marco Rubio says

By Reuters

Published

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.