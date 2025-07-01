ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. Senate passes Trump’s big tax breaks and spending cuts bill as Vance breaks 50-50 tie

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media as he arrives at 'Alligator Alcatraz,' a new migrant detention facility at Dade-Collier Training and Transition facility, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Ochopee, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.