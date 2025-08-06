ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. Rep. Cory Mills accused of threatening to release intimate videos after breakup

By The Associated Press

Published

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., testifies at Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr., File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.