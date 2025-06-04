World

U.S. judge issues order stopping the deportation of family of man charged in Boulder firebombing

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Bouquets of flowers are placed in a makeshift memorial for victims of an attack outside a courthouse in Boulder, Colo., on June 3, 2025. (David Zalubowski / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.