ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. Defense Secretary Hegseth to slash senior-most ranks of military

By Reuters

Published

Pete Hegseth, U.S. secretary of defence, during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg (Al Drago/Bloomberg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.