ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. Congress bill aims to prevent funding of invasion of Canada

By Charlie Buckley

Published

Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner is photographed in his office in Providence, R.I., Feb. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) (David Goldman/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.