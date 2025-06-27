ADVERTISEMENT

World

University of Virginia president resigns under Trump administration pressure on DEI, AP source says

By The Associated Press

Published

University of Virginia president, James Ryan speaks during a press conference at the school, Dec 13, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.