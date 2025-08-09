ADVERTISEMENT

World

Police arrest demonstrators supporting the banned Palestine Action group in central London

By The Associated Press

Published

Police officers arrest a demonstrator during a protest in support of the Palestinian People in Gaza, in Parliament Square, in London, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) (Alberto Pezzali/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.