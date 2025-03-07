ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.K. court throws out appeals by 10 of 16 imprisoned environmental activists

By The Associated Press

Published

Just Stop Oil campaigners pose outside the Court of Appeal at the Royal Courts of Justice, central London, where sixteen climate activists are challenging their sentences, on Friday March 7, 2025. (Lucy North/PA via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.