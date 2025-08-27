World

Two children killed, 17 people injured in Minnesota school shooting, authorities say

By Reuters

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
Minneapolis police describe Catholic school shooting as ‘deliberate act of violence’

Minneapolis police describe Catholic school shooting as ‘deliberate act of violence’

Minneapolis Catholic school shooter fired shots from outside building

Minneapolis Catholic school shooter fired shots from outside building

Dozens of rounds fired across multiple weapons during Minneapolis church shooting

Dozens of rounds fired across multiple weapons during Minneapolis church shooting

Dedicated psychologists aiding in Minneapolis school shooting recovery

Dedicated psychologists aiding in Minneapolis school shooting recovery



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.