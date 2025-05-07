ADVERTISEMENT

World

Two Belgian teenagers found with 5,000 ants in Kenya given $7,700 fine or 1-year prison sentence

By The Associated Press

Published

Belgian nationals Lornoy David, left, and Seppe Lodewijckx appear at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Law Courts in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.