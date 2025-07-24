ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump’s trip to Scotland highlights his complex relationship with his mother’s homeland

By The Associated Press

Published

Police patrol near the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.