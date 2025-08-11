ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump’s moves toward taking over Washington are unprecedented. Here’s what the law says

By The Associated Press

Published

National Guard troops and the U.S. Capitol Police keep watch as heightened security remains in effect around the Capitol grounds in Washington, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.