ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump preparing large-scale cancellation of federal funding for California, sources say

By CNN

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a roundtable in the State Dining Room at the White House on June 5 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.