ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump kept his pledge on tariffs. Is he ready for the fallout? Are Americans? Here's what to know

By The Associated Press

Published

President Donald Trump departs the White House, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Washington, en route to Florida. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.