ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump blames Obama for what he calls 2016 attempt to tie him to Russia

By Reuters

Published

Former U.S. president Barack Obama talks with Donald Trump before the state funeral for former president Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral in Washington on Jan. 9, 2025. (Jacquelyn Martin / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.