ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump attacks Charlamagne Tha God after radio host criticizes his presidency

By The Associated Press

Published

Charlamagne tha God appears on FOX News Channel's "My View with Lara Trump," on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.