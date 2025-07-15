ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump and U.S. senator team up to promote energy and tech investments in Pennsylvania

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

From left, David McCormick, then the Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate, greets Donald Trump at a rally in Harrisburg, Pa., on July 31, 2024. (Matt Rourke / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.