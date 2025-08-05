ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trump administration wants to end abortion coverage through Veterans Affairs

By The Associated Press

Published

Emma Rousseau of Oakland, N.J., her mouth bound with a red, white and blue netting, attends a rally on the Fourth of July to protest for abortion rights, at Lafayette Park in front of the White House in Washington, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.