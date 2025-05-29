ADVERTISEMENT

World

Truckers’ protests in Iran grow and win support from prominent dissidents

By The Associated Press

Published

In this photo taken by a person not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, a university student attends a protest inside Tehran University after a smoke grenade was thrown by anti-riot Iranian police, in Tehran, Iran, Dec. 30, 2017. (AP Photo, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.