ADVERTISEMENT

World

Tornado-producing storm deals deadly flooding and large hail to Oklahoma and Texas

By The Associated Press

Published

Debris covers the ground after severe storms passed the area in Ada, Okla., on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Richard R. Barron/The ADA News via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.