Thousands celebrate baby hippo Moo Deng’s first birthday at Thailand zoo

By The Associated Press

Published

Baby pygmy hippo Moo Deng eats fruit presented for her first birthday celebration at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand, Thursday, July 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)


















