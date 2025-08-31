World

The ‘self-inflicted injury’ to U.S. tourism that’s making some Americans angry and disappointed

By CNN

Published

People walk near Pike Place Market, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.