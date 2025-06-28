ADVERTISEMENT

World

The death toll in a landslide in Colombia rises to 22 with 8 missing

By The Associated Press

Published

People stand where their homes once stood after a deadly landslide was triggered by heavy rain in Bello, Antioquia state, Colombia, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Fredy Amariles)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.