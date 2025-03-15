Texas lawmaker introduces bill to clarify medical exceptions in state's abortion ban

Abortion-rights activists rally outside the Supreme Court, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Washington. The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in its first abortion case since conservative justices overturned the constitutional right to an abortion two years ago. At stake in Tuesday's arguments is the ease of access to a medication used last year in nearly two-thirds of U.S. abortions. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(Jose Luis Magana/AP)