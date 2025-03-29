ADVERTISEMENT

World

Tens of thousands without power as ice storm hits parts of Ontario

By The Canadian Press

Published

Branches covered in ice in Barrie, Ont., on Sat., March 29, 2025. (CTV News/Chris Garry)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.