ADVERTISEMENT

World

Hundreds of thousands attend the funeral of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah 5 months after his killing

By The Associated Press

Published

People gather for the funeral ceremony of the Lebanon's late Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine at the Sports City Stadium in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.