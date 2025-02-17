ADVERTISEMENT

World

Taiwan Strait not China’s, Taipei says after Canadian warship passes through

By Reuters

Published

Flags of Canada and China are shown in Beijing, China, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Lee/Pool Photo via AP) (Jason Lee/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.