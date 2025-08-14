Supermarket gunman who targeted Black people wants charges dropped, says grand jury was too white

Police secure an area around a supermarket where several people were killed in a shooting, May 14, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. Relatives of victims of a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket have been called to federal court Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 for a "substantial update" in the legal case against Payton Gendron, their attorney said. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP, File)