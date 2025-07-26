ADVERTISEMENT

World

Southwest Airlines flight headed to Las Vegas takes dramatic plunge in response to nearby aircraft

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

A traveler walks through the Southwest Airlines ticketing counter area at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.