ADVERTISEMENT

World

Serbia’s police detain hundreds during violent anti-government protests

By The Associated Press

Published

Serbian gendarmerie officers guard street during an anti-government protest near Serbian Progressive Party office in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.