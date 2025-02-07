ADVERTISEMENT

World

Searchers in Alaska scour frozen tundra and icy seas for missing plane with 10 aboard

By The Associated Press

Published

Ice is visible in the Bering Sea on Jan. 22, 2020, as seen from a small plane airplane near the western Alaska coast. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.