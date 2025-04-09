ADVERTISEMENT

World

Sea lions are attacking people in the waters off California’s coast. Here’s why

By CNN

Published

A stranded California sea lion suffering from suspected domoic acid poisoning lays on the beach on March 27 in Oxnard, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.