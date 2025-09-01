World

Queen Camilla showed her mettle as a teenager when she beat back a groper with her shoe

By The Associated Press

Published

Queen Camilla arrives for the commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day at The National Memorial Arboretum on Aug. 15, 2025, in Alrewas, England. (Christopher Furlong/Pool Photo via AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.