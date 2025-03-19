ADVERTISEMENT

World

Police arrest Istanbul mayor, a key Erdogan rival, over alleged corruption and terror links

By The Associated Press

Published

Istanbul Mayor and Republican People's Party, or CHP, candidate Ekrem Imamoglu take photographs with supporters during a campaign rally in Istanbul, Turkiye, Thursday, March 21, 2024.(AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.