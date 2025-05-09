ADVERTISEMENT

World

PKK militant group says it reached ‘historic’ decisions, without confirming disbandment

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

A picture of Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of Turkiye's banned Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, is displayed inside a shop in the northern Syrian city of Qamishli that is controlled by the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.