ADVERTISEMENT

World

Philadelphia workers and city reach a deal to end strike that halted residential trash pickup

By The Associated Press

Published

A man takes trash to a garbage collection site, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.