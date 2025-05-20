ADVERTISEMENT

World

Pentagon chief orders ‘comprehensive review’ into 2021 U.S. Afghanistan withdrawal

By Reuters

Published

FILE - Hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at the perimeter of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani) (Shekib Rahmani/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.