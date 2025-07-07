ADVERTISEMENT

World

Paris shuts Seine swim spots day after reopening

By AFP

Published

A woman dives in the water as people swim at the Pont Marie safe bathing site on the Seine river in Paris, France, Saturday, July 5, 2025, during the opening of the three Seine swimming pools, as part of the 'Paris Plages' event. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.