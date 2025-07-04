ADVERTISEMENT

World

Pakistan’s biggest brewery is evolving from its 165-year-old liquor legacy

By The Associated Press

Published

Isphanyar Bandhara, Chief Executive of the Murree Brewery talks with his assistant after an interview with The Associated Press, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.