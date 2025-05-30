ADVERTISEMENT

Officials say at least 10 people are dead and 6 are missing after stone quarry collapse in Indonesia

By The Associated Press

Published

Rescuers search for victims after a natural stones quarry collapsed in Cirebon district , West Java province, Indonesia, Friday, 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Okri Riyana)


















