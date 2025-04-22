ADVERTISEMENT

World

Norway’s Queen Sonja leaves hospital after breathing problems

By AFP

Published

Norway's Queen Sonja and Bjorn Skulason on their way to a gala dinner at the Palace in connection with the state visit of the Icelandic presidential couple, in Oslo, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Fredrik Varfjell/NTB via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.