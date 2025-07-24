World

North Korea’s Kim urges troops to prepare ‘for real war’

By AFP

Published

A North Korean military guard post, loudspeaker, top, and South Korean military guard post, bottom, are seen from Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.