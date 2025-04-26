North Korean leader Kim touts new naval destroyer, blames U.S. for tensions

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, its leader Kim Jong Un, second right, and his daughter, third right, seen at bottom right, attend a ceremony to unveil a new naval destroyer at a western port in Nampo a launching ceremony at a western port in Nampo, North Korea, Friday, April 25, 2025. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)