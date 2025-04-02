ADVERTISEMENT

World

Norovirus outbreak hits more than 240 people on luxury cruise ship

By CNN

Published

The norovirus-stricken Queen Mary 2 is currently finishing up a transatlantic crossing. Pictured here, the ship docked at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal back in December 2021. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters/FILE via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.