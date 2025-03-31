ADVERTISEMENT

World

NASA's newly returned astronauts say they would fly on Boeing's Starliner capsule again

By The Associated Press

Published

Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore talk to reporters during a press conference at Johnson Space Center on Monday, March 31, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.