ADVERTISEMENT

World

Motorcycle gunmen kill Mexico City mayor’s private secretary and adviser

By CNN

Published

Crime scene investigators at the site where the personal secretary and an adviser to Mexico City's mayor were killed by gunmen on a motorcycle, in Mexico City, May 20, 2025. Tristan Velazquez/AP via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.