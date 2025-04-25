World

Mom dies after falling from Massachusetts cliff while hiking with her children

By CNN

Published

Massachusetts State Police said troopers responded to reports of a fall at Purgatory Chasm. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. From Sky5, rescue crews could be seen with a stretcher below a rock cliff. (WCVB via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.