World

Mexican drug lord seeks repatriation to avoid U.S. death sentence

By AFP

Published

In this courtroom sketch, Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, centre, is seated beside his defence attorney Frank Perez, left, in federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Sept. 13, 2024. (Elizabeth Williams via AP, File) (Elizabeth Williams/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.