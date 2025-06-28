ADVERTISEMENT

World

Mexican drug cartel used hacker to track FBI official, then killed potential informants, U.S. government audit says

By CNN

Published

Pictured is the FBI seal outside the J. Edgar Hoover Building, November 8, 2024, in Washington. WASHINGTON, DC, November 8, 2024


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.